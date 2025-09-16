Sandy Springs man sentenced after killing fiancée’s puppy, caught on surveillance camera

A Georgia judge has sentenced Joshua Allen to 11 years in prison for the brutal killing of his fiancée’s puppy, an incident captured on residential cameras.

The case, which took place in Sandy Springs, has been described as a pivotal moment for animal abuse laws in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Allen was found guilty of killing the puppy, named Pretty, in a violent act that was recorded by surveillance cameras.

The surveillance footage also showed when Allen tried to clean the scene with bleach.

TRENDING STORIES:

Claudine Wilkins, a former prosecutor and animal protection advocate, said the crime was severe.

“This is definitely one of the top three because it was such an extremely violent case,” Wilkins, who was involved in the case, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Wilkins pointed out that Allen’s actions were deliberate, as he was aware of the cameras recording him. The crime was discovered when Allen’s fiancée witnessed the attack via her cellphone, which was connected to the residential cameras.

Police later found the remains of the puppy in the trunk of Allen’s car. The case has drawn attention to the link between animal cruelty and domestic violence, with advocates hoping it will send a strong message to potential abusers.

The sentencing of Joshua Allen is seen as a significant step in the fight against animal cruelty in Georgia, highlighting the serious consequences for such violent acts. Advocates like Wilkins hope this case will deter future incidents of animal abuse.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group