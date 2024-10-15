Sandy Springs barbeque restaurant donates food, supplies to NC hurricane victims

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — When the co-owner of McDaniel’s QN2 BBQ in Sandy Springs isn’t serving and chatting with customers, he often thinks about the many victims of the recent back-to-back hurricanes, especially those in North Carolina.

“I mean they’re in trouble up there. It’s bad,” said Glenn McDaniel.

McDaniel told Channel 2′s Tom Regan he had been texting with a friend and Sigma Chi Fraternity brother Brad Casanova who owns a micro-brewery, “Archetype Brewing” in Asheville. It’s one of the few businesses that has electricity and became a community gathering space where people could recharge their batteries and have a brew.

McDaniel offered to feed the people. He drove up to Asheville with a bunch of barbeques.

“We fed like, 250. All day long barbeque. Just put out a buffet,” said McDaniel.

But it wasn’t just the food he brought to Asheville.

“My Sunday school class raised like $3,000 in a day, all these people started bringing stuff to the restaurant. We took three carloads of supplies up there because he had a place where he could give people supplies,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel and his buddy had another idea to raise funds for storm victims. He drove back to Sandy Springs with a bunch of micro-brewery beer, to sell for donations.

“People give me $20, and I give them a four-pack of his beer. We’ve raised over $1,000,” said McDaniel.

A number of his customers have bought the fundraising beer including Jim Moore.

“A lot of people, if you put in $20, it will mean something,” Moore said.

McDaniel is planning another trip to bring donations and disaster supplies to North Carolina. He said the items needed are jackets, blankets, sleeping bags, camp stoves, and propane tanks.

“I know people who have houses in Cashiers, Highlands. I know people from Asheville and it’s terrible. It’s a disaster,” customer Martha Katz said.

McDaniel said he is thrilled by the generosity of people in metro Atlanta to help their neighbor to the north.

“People want to help and people here especially because we expected to get wiped out and they got it. So, I think people are just extra willing to help,” McDaniel said.

Donations can be dropped off at McDaniel’s QN2 BBQ on Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs.

