Roswell announces approval to build ‘beautifying’ new medians, construction to last until fall

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell said drivers going through the city on Holcomb Bridge Road may see slower traffic going forward, from both construction and what they’re having built.

The city council voted to beautify the area on Holcomb Bridge Road east of Ga. 400 with new “traffic-calming medians” meant to help traffic while making the area more scenic.

The vote to start construction happened on June 10, with three new median islands to be built at the intersections of Holcomb Bridge Road and Holcomb Woods Parkway, Champions Green Parkway and Steeplechase Drive.

The city said construction will start this summer.

Each of the yet-to-be-constructed medians will be between 120 to 200 feet long and 14 feet wide and “will feature native plantings.” Officials said the medians serve a number of purposes, including slowing traffic down and allowing for safer turns.

“This project will enhance safety along one of our busiest corridors,” Mayor Kurt Wilson in a statement. “Improving safety and traffic flow for residents and all who travel through Roswell is of utmost importance to the City.”

Initially, officials said they’d earmarked almost $500,000 to fund the project, but instead picked a bid that only cost $147,000 from S.H. Creel Contracting.

“Because the bid came in so low, the City may be able to create up to six additional islands along Holcomb Bridge Road, based on the contractor’s availability and remaining project budget,” the city said in their announcement.

Roswell officials said that drivers can expect some lane closures while the project is underway. The current start time is expected for the summer, with an end time planned for 60 days later in the fall.

©2024 Cox Media Group