Retired metro Atlanta police chief dies

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Retired Fulton County Police Chief Darryl E. Halbert has died, the department announced Thursday.

Halbert retired from the force in December of 2020 after 27 years of service.

He was chosen as Fulton County police chief in May 2018, according to a social media post from the county.

Additional information about the death and memorial services wasn’t available.

