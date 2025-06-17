‘Responsible hosting:’ Roswell City Council approves new limits on short-term rentals

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell approved new guidelines and restrictions for residents to operate short-term rentals, like Airbnb and VRBOs.

According to the council, the rules took effect June 9, and they’ll have enforcement of the new regulations start at the end of January 2026.

City officials said the new measures were to have a more structured process for registration and inspection of short-term rentals and to ensure that the “safety, character and quality of life in Roswell neighborhoods” was maintained while legally allowing property owners to host guests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This is about responsible hosting,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement. “Roswell is a city of innovation and opportunity, but also one that values safety and the well-being of its residents. This ordinance reinforces all of those principles.”

While the new ordinance passed by the members of the Roswell City Council sets new regulations, the city said it does not ban or limit the number of short-term rentals.

TRENDING STORIES:

Instead, the new rules “seek to balance the economic opportunity for residents with the need to increase safety provisions and preserve neighborhood integrity.”

City officials summarized the main provisions of the new ordinance as:

Business Registration through the City’s Finance Department required to operate

Annual Fire Marshal Inspections required to ensure safety compliance

Designation of a Local Agent available within two hours for emergencies or violations

Occupancy Limits of two guests per bedroom plus two additional guests, with a maximum of 12 per unit

Noise and Parking Compliance aligned with existing City ordinances

Prohibition on On-Site Signage promoting short-term rentals

To help residents and prospective Airbnb and VRBO hosts adjust to the new rules, Roswell plans to hold a public education campaign over the summer to help people understand the ordinance and prepare to comply.

The outreach effort will include online resources, community meetings and mailers with the new rules.

Applications for new short-term rentals are expected to become available in early August.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group