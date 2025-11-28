Police find drugs, guns after man acted strangely at Alpharetta hotel

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police said a man was arrested at a hotel after he was found acting strangely, then officers found drugs and weapons.

According to Alpharetta police, officers were on patrol at a local hotel when they “noticed something suspicious.”

Officers said they’d noticed a running vehicle in the hotel parking lot with a driver inside, but that it was “pretty unusual for that time of day,” so they tried to check on the driver.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

While talking to police, officers said the driver was acting suspiciously, leading to their discovery of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

Police detained the driver and searched the vehicle to make sure nothing else illegal was in the car, but instead they found several handguns, crystal methamphetamine, THC gummies and other narcotics and some unknown pills.

The pills were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for testing and the driver was taken into custody and booked at the Fulton County Jail.

Police said the driver was charged with possession of Schedule 1 and 2 drugs, possession of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during commission of a felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group