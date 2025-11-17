One of metro Atlanta’s troubled apartment complexes gets multi-million dollar renovation

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park city leaders have taken a firm stance against slumlords, as demonstrated by the multimillion-dollar renovation of a property formerly known as Chelsea Gardens, now The Ivy at College Park.

The transformation of the property comes after it was condemned due to severe code violations, including issues with rodents, insects, and mold. The city, in partnership with private stakeholders, has invested heavily to ensure the safety and quality of living for its residents.

“Ensuring the safety of our residents at every single turn,” Mayor Bianca Motley Broom told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln .

Irving Kaufman, CEO of Arbor Realty Trust, expressed his shock at the property’s previous state, stating, “It was horrifying that somebody who owned this property could do to tenants.”

The Ivy at College Park now stands as a symbol of what renters should expect, following a comprehensive renovation that has revitalized more than 100 units.

The renovation was completed in partnership with Home Depot, contributing to the swift turnaround.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that tenants were given weeks to vacate the property after it was condemned due to over 14 pages of code enforcement violations.

College Park native Emmanuel Rainey recalls the property’s prosperous past, noting, “I remember when flight attendants and pilots lived here.” He praised the city’s enhanced code enforcement efforts, stating, “College Park has stepped up their code enforcement game.”

