College Park neighbors have until June to find somewhere to live after apartments condemned

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The City of College Park is extending the timeline for renters of a dilapidated apartment complex to get out.

Chelsea Gardens Apartments on Godby Road is in such disrepair that code enforcement inspectors have deemed it unfit for people to live in.

But renters told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco they do not have extra money to move.

“It’s hard. It’s just really hard,” said Jackie McQuery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She said last month, the new owner of their apartment complex, Pretas Dedvukaj, sent notices to vacate within 60 days for renovation and repairs.

Neighbors said they paid April rent while house hunting and coming up with the cash to move. All the while, they endured water and electric outages due to demolitions.

They took their concerns to the city council on Monday. The next day, the city manager responded with a letter giving residents eight days to move. The notice cited significant safety concerns, vermin infestations, unresolved structural issues, leaking sewage and other health hazards.

“The only person being held accountable is the residents,” said Ngaya Sway.

He was part of a team of advocates with renters outside city hall Wednesday night who demanded the city hold the landlord accountable.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

A city spokesperson, Antoinette Govan, said code enforcement tried to hold the landlord accountable, but the owner ignored citations and then sold the property last month.

Records show the city cited the owner in October for violations, giving the company until November to fix the problems or face condemnation.

Govan said the current owner has done some work and helped tenants find other places to live. She said some elected officials are trying to connect residents with non-profits that can provide financial assistance.

“We heard their pain and the challenges that they face,” said Govan.

Govan said Wednesday, the city agreed to give them until June 1 to move out.

“We hope this extension will give them some type of hope and understanding that we are working on their behalf,” said Govan.

Neighbors said now they want their security deposits back.

“It’s hard to call and get the truth,” said McQuery.

Channel 2 Action News is waiting for a response from Dedvukaj.

In 2018, a judge jailed him for two days in connection to a nuisance property in East Point.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group