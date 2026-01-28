‘No margin for error:’ Driver caught traveling at more than 100 mph in Fulton County

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Chattahoochee Hills police say one driver’s decision to travel at an extreme speed put everyone on the roadway at risk and led to an arrest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department, an officer recently clocked a driver going 101 miles per hour.

Police said the vehicle was traveling well beyond what officers described as safe or lawful, leaving “no margin for error” for the driver or others on the road.

Police said the speed involved was not a minor violation, but reckless behavior that could have quickly turned deadly.

“At that speed, there’s no time to react to a curve, a stopped vehicle, a pedestrian, or a family coming the other direction,” the department said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver was stopped and arrested. While police did not release additional details about the charges or the driver’s identity, they noted that the consequences of reckless speeding can follow a driver long after the initial stop.

Officers stressed that traffic enforcement is about preventing loss of life, not issuing citations.

“Every fatal crash we investigate starts the same way: ‘I didn’t think it would happen to me,’” police said.

Chattahoochee Hills police warned that driving at extreme speeds effectively turns a vehicle into a weapon and said drivers who choose to endanger others should expect law enforcement to intervene.

Police ended with a clear message to the public: slow down, drive responsibly, and remember that lives depend on it.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group