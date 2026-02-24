New employees sworn in to help Fulton County Jail staffing issues

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — New employees with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are ready to begin careers.

Monday, 15 detention officers and six cadet deputy sheriff’s took the oath of office.

Reinforcements are arriving to help secure a local jail.

Fulton County invested nearly $13 million to help improve security at the jail last year. That includes new staffing.

Channel 2’s Cory James was at the swearing in ceremony where 21 men and women made up the new class of detention officers.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat pinned on badges during Monday morning’s swearing-in ceremony.

Fifteen detention officers and six cadet deputy sheriff’s took the oath of office at juvenile court.

And this group marked the second-largest graduating class during Labat’s tenure.

“I felt very accomplished,” said Tatressa Dawson, who says she has a degree in criminal justice.

She said this is a mid-life career change after recently retiring from the MTA in New York City.

“I recently became widowed, so I wanted to prove to my 27-year-old son, 24-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, no matter your age, you can accomplish anything,” Dawson said.

Part of that accomplishment is wrapped in weeks of basic training.

She and many others also had to complete 400 additional hours to learn defensive tactics and other techniques to help them hit the ground.

“It was great except for getting pepper sprayed, but everything else, it pushed you to your limits,” Dawson said.

Labat – who has been open about staffing shortages at the jail – says these new hires will help close gaps and create a safer environment.

“So people don’t have to work as many long hours, so people are a little more safe around, especially when it comes to the jail ... and our service is to provide that service and treat people in a humane fashion,” he said.

No one is likely prouder than the families who were beaming with excitement to celebrate their loved ones now living out their law enforcement dreams.

“Very special, he’s one of my favorite cousins, and I’m just so proud of him,” Alicia Wright said.

Dawson says she starts at the jail Tuesday.

Labat says they are currently looking to fill between 200 to 300 detention officer roles and 150 deputy roles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group