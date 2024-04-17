New efforts underway to fill gap left in wake of AMC closure in south Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center made a large part of the metro Atlanta area into a healthcare desert.
Tonight, Channel 2′s Candace McCowan is bringing you an exclusive look at how county officials and medical professionals are working to bring life-saving emergency care to thousands of families in need.
How county stakeholders plan to fill the gap in medical care Live on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Home Depot employee gave Cobb contractors $18k in stolen merchandise, warrants show
- Father of 4 dies after being pinned by RV at Coweta tire shop, officials say
- Man arrested after gunfight in DeKalb parking lot injures 3 bystanders, police say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group