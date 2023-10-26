Neighbors: Tractor trailer that crashed should not have been on Milton roads

MILTON, Ga. — A tractor-trailer crash has some neighbors in Milton upset about truck traffic in the area.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the accident Wednesday during Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

The truck’s trailer broke in half. It happened on Thompson Road and Francis Road in Milton.

Neighbors told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims the truck should not have been on that road.

Milton Police say the truck was hauling wood chips from this construction site on Thompson Road. They say the load shifted as the truck turned left, causing the trailer to crack.

Ryan Sather lives at the corner where the accident happened.

Mims asked Sather if he preferred not to see 18-wheelers come by his house.

Sathers answered, “Oh yeah. I’ve got two little boys, so less noise and less danger the better, right?”

Darlene Puckett Payne, who’s lived on Thompson Road for 48 years, wrote a comment on the Milton Police Facebook page stating in part:

“Tractor trailers don’t need to be on any roads up here. Stay on (the) main highways to get to where you are going. Don’t use these roads for cut-thru’s.”

A sign near the accident scene says “No thru trucks.”

Margaret Haley also lives on Thompson Road.

“I would agree that when it’s a semi-truck, I don’t think they should be on this road. That was a big semi-truck,” Haley said.

Milton Police Capt. Charles Barstow told Mims the truck was allowed to travel Thompson Road, and the driver faces no charges.

Barstow says the driver was following the “most expedient” route from the construction site to a main highway.

“I was surprised to see the condition of the truck because the truck looked like it had literally broken in half -- like it was unsafe for the road. That truck does not need to be on the road,” Haley explained.

The Milton Police Department has completed its investigation. They say the state’s motor carrier compliance division, which oversees the safety of commercial vehicles has requested information about the truck.

That agency can investigate any safety violations.

