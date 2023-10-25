Tractor-trailer ‘broke in half’ while turning, shutting down north Fulton road, police say

MILTON, Ga. — A road in north Fulton County has reopened after a major accident on Wednesday afternoon.

Milton police say Francis Road was closed between Thompson Road and Hopewell Grove Road for hours.

They say a tractor-trailer “broke in half” while making a left-hand turn and has all lanes blocked.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw a crane emptying out the wood chips being held in the trailer.

Police say crews had been clearing out a lot earlier on Wednesday.

No one was hurt in the accident.

