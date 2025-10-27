Man wanted for alleged assault in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Sandy Springs are actively searching for a 33-year-old wanted in connection with an alleged assault.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While details about the alleged assault are limited, police said it happened at 789 Hammond Drive.

Sandy Springs authorities is asking for the community’s help in locating Shyaam Radul Robinson, 33.

He is described as six feet and one inch tall, weighing 200 pounds.

SSPD has issued warrants for battery, entering an auto, hindering a 911 call, and criminal property damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective J.T. Williams at 770-551-6930, and callers may remain anonymous.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group