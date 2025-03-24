Man accused of DUI in deadly hit-and-run crash along busy Sandy Springs road

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police said a man had been doing drugs before causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Sandy Springs on Friday.

Sandy Springs police said early Friday morning officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident on Roswell Road. The wreck occurred in the area of Mystic Place.

Investigators tracked down the driver, identified as Robert Sanders.

Sanders was arrested and charged with DUI (drugs), reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, hit and run, and vehicular homicide in the first degree.

“Our condolences go out to the victim’s family,” Sandy Springs police wrote.

The victim’s age and identity were not released.

