Second teen suspect arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old on senior skip day

Deputies have arrested a second suspect in the deadly shooting of a high school senior at a Newton County park.

Salem High School senior Justin Etienne died Wednesday after he was shot at Denny Dobbs Park while celebrating senior skip day. Deputies said the teen was an innocent bystander.

Deputies arrested 16-year-old Jarvis Hinton Jr. on Friday.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 17-year-old Tashshawn Lyons. Deputies said that Lyons also attends Salem High School and was hurt while trying to run away from the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital, but is now at the Newton County Detention Center.

Both Hinton and Lyons have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and reckless conduct.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

