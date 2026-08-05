Lockdown lifted after threat at Fulton County high school

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Less than a week into the start of a new school year, a Fulton County student has made a threat against a high school.
Tri-Cities High School Principal Amanda Gorham sent a letter home to parents earlier on Wednesday saying that a potential threat had been reported on social media and the school was placed under a hard lockdown.
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That lockdown has since been lifted, Gorham confirmed in another letter to parents.
The student connected to the threat was identified and removed from campus.
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Fulton County Schools police are continuing to investigate, but there is no longer an active threat.
Details of the threat and the student involved have not been released.
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