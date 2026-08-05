Lockdown lifted after threat at Fulton County high school

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Less than a week into the start of a new school year, a Fulton County student has made a threat against a high school.

Tri-Cities High School Principal Amanda Gorham sent a letter home to parents earlier on Wednesday saying that a potential threat had been reported on social media and the school was placed under a hard lockdown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That lockdown has since been lifted, Gorham confirmed in another letter to parents.

The student connected to the threat was identified and removed from campus.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fulton County Schools police are continuing to investigate, but there is no longer an active threat.

Details of the threat and the student involved have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group