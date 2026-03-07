Lightning strike hits Roswell brewery overnight

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell brewery says it is serving a limited food menu after a lightning strike damaged part of its kitchen ventilation system.

According to a post from Burning Down the House Brewing Company, lightning struck the restaurant’s hood system Friday night, shutting down the kitchen ventilation.

This all happened on Georgia Beer Day, which is March 7, according to the brewery.

The brewery said crews were on site Saturday working to repair the system and restore normal operations.

Until the ventilation system is fully repaired, the brewery says it will offer a limited menu.

Despite the kitchen issue, the brewery said the bar remains fully open for customers.

Staff says they will provide updates once the ventilation system is repaired and full kitchen service resumes.

