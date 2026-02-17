Laundry room catches fire at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — A fire was reported at the Fulton County Jail on Monday evening, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called to the jail on Rice Street for a fire in the laundry room on the first floor.

They say a dryer caught fire just before 6 p.m. and was contained to the laundry room.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, keeping most of the smoke confined to the room.

No staff or inmates in the jail were hurt.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the housing units were not affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

