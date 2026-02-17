Johns Creek City Council passes new e-bike regulations

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek has new rules hitting the bike lane now that the city council passed provisions to regulate electric bicycles in the city limits.

The Johns Creek City Council passed a series of regulations for the popular personal transports aimed at clarifying city policy related to e-bike safety and use.

There are three classes of e-bikes, as used for the city’s regulations.

Class I e-bikes use pedals when reaching 20 mph

Class II e-bikes are on-demand to hit 20 mph without the need for pedals

Class III e-bikes are older and can reach speeds of 28 mph when pedaling is involved

According to the city’s records, the ordinance passed initially provided two options for how to regulate e-bikes, based on the type of bike it is.

Option 1 would have the city allow Class I and Class II e-bikes on all sidewalks and trails except inside of city parks, while Class III e-bikes would be limited to roads only.

Previous city policy only allows Class I e-bikes in the city.

Option 2 would have let all e-bikes operate on sidewalks and trails, meaning less regulation for users in the city limits, but would have given Johns Creek police fewer options to regulate safety issues involving the motorized transports.

City staff recommended adopting Option 1, which was approved as a recommendation in January.

On Feb. 9, the Johns Creek City Council officially approved the policy, allowing Class I and Class II e-bikes onto city sidewalks and trails, except inside of public parks.

Class III e-bikes are restricted to use on roads only in the city limits.

