Heart found nailed to tree at metro Atlanta cemetery not human, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Rumors of human remains being nailed to trees in a metro Atlanta cemetery are false.

The City of South Fulton Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that there are no unburied bodies at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

“The South Fulton Police Department is aware of rumors circulating about possible human remains found at Forest Lawn Funeral Home,” a police spokesperson said.

Officers investigated the area at the cemetery and determined no human remains were found, the department said.

“The item in question was determined to be a pig heart that had been nailed to a tree,” the spokesperson said. “There is no threat to the public and the report has been resolved. We encourage residents to rely on verified information from official sources and avoid spreading unconfirmed rumors.”

