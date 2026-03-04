Georgia schools could be required to teach cursive handwriting to all students

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers want a return to certain traditions in state schools.

To make that happen, a bill that would require any schools that receive funding from the state with students in the third to fifth grades must teach them how to write in cursive.

Senate Bill 425 requires that schools teach students cursive writing by the time they’re in third grade.

The bill allows cursive writing to be included in other curricula, not just a standalone course or lesson.

In June 2025, Channel 2 Action News reported when the Georgia Department of Education announced it had added cursive writing to the 2025-2026 English Language Arts curriculum.

If the bill passes, it would become law, not just policy. SB 425 is up for a Senate vote on Wednesday.

