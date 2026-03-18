Guilty on all counts: Family of murdered DeKalb County man says ‘justice served’

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A jury has found Keenan Williams guilty on all counts for the death of Cole Pitter.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was in court on Tuesday during closing arguments, and as the jury was sequestered to begin deliberations.

In a statement from the district attorney’s office, the DA called the crime brutal and said it hoped the jury’s conviction of Williams had brought the family some measure of justice.

“This was a premeditated and brutal murder, driven by jealousy and a complete disregard for human life. Today’s conviction holds the defendant accountable, but it cannot undo the profound loss suffered,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “We hope that Mr. Pitter’s family can find some semblance of justice in this outcome, and my heart goes out to Ms. Young as she begins the process of healing.”

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Members of Pitter’s family told Fernandes that Williams was found guilty on all counts on Wednesday afternoon.

“Justice was served today, but our family’s loss is permanent. We hope this verdict sends a message that Cole’s life mattered and he will never be forgotten,” Pitter’s family said in a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News.

Williams was convicted of killing Pitter and then attempting to hide the evidence.

Williams’ attorney spoke during closing arguments, saying the prosecution did not have evidence even tying his client to the murder.

The prosecution showed the jury how police used surveillance footage and cellphone tracking data to tie Williams to Pitter’s death.

Further information on when a sentencing hearing may be held was not immediately available.

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