GSP investigating crash involving South Fulton patrol car

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A morning crash involving a City of South Fulton Police Department patrol vehicle is under investigating by the Georgia State Patrol.

The crash happened at or near the intersection of Camp Creek Parkway and Old Fairburn Road in East Point.

Currently, Triple Team Traffic says more than half of the intersection is blocked off.

Visuals from a Georgia Department of Transportation camera show the South Fulton police vehicle with a heavily damaged front end.

GSP says the scene is still active as troopers work on their investigation.

No details were available as to the circumstances or condition of the driver of the patrol vehicle.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the crash and has also reached out to the City of South Fulton Police Department for more information.

