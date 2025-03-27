Get mooooving: Chattahoochee Hills police herd cows off road

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Police in Chattahoochee Hills got a chance to stretch their shepherding skills during a morning traffic stop.
According to the department, it’s “not just about catching speeders,” it’s also about guiding their “Four-legged neighbors, too.”
For the morning’s efforts, officers helped get a herd of cows “taking a stroll down Hutchenson Ferry Road” home.
“While we can’t issue a citation for ‘grazing without a license,’ rest assured, we guided them home safely—no bells, whistles, or moo-phers needed!,” the department shared, along with photos of the herd on the road.
Police said living in a rural area means you never know quite what you’ll see on patrol, but “every day is an adventure.”
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former ‘The Bachelor’ star attacked by his dog, rushed to hospital
- 22-year-old says she started Floyd County wildfire because she was mad at her dad, report says
- Owner of Wellmade Flooring, 1 other, accused of trafficking people for labor servitude
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group