Get mooooving: Chattahoochee Hills police herd cows off road

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Police in Chattahoochee Hills got a chance to stretch their shepherding skills during a morning traffic stop.

According to the department, it’s “not just about catching speeders,” it’s also about guiding their “Four-legged neighbors, too.”

For the morning’s efforts, officers helped get a herd of cows “taking a stroll down Hutchenson Ferry Road” home.

“While we can’t issue a citation for ‘grazing without a license,’ rest assured, we guided them home safely—no bells, whistles, or moo-phers needed!,” the department shared, along with photos of the herd on the road.

Police said living in a rural area means you never know quite what you’ll see on patrol, but “every day is an adventure.”

