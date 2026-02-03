Georgia Secretary of State says feds are reliving 2020 election with Fulton County raid

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger commented Monday on the FBI raid of the Fulton County elections hub, where federal agents seized 700 boxes of data and ballots from the 2020 presidential election.

Nearly a week later, state and local officials say they have not been provided with details regarding the investigation because the search warrant remains sealed.

The seizure of election materials comes despite multiple previous investigations that found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Raffensperger characterized the federal action as a repetitive focus on past results.

Raffensperger, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, said state officials remain uninformed about the FBI’s specific objectives.

He noted that the legal documents used to authorize the search have not been made public.

“We probably know as much as you do, because the search warrant that was issued was sealed,” Raffensperger said. “And so no details were provided to us or to the press or to Fulton County.”

The secretary compared the ongoing scrutiny of the 2020 election to the film “Groundhog Day.” He said federal authorities appear to be reliving the contest despite multiple investigations proving no voter fraud occurred.

He added that he has no idea what the agents were looking for or why they seized the boxes.

Beyond the investigation, Raffensperger is promoting a five-point plan for Georgia election security. His proposal includes requirements for Real ID to vote, citizenship verification and the maintenance of audited voter lists.

He also calls for faster vote counting and cleaner voter registration records.

Democratic lawmakers in Atlanta have expressed opposition to the raid. State Rep. Tanya Miller accused the Trump administration of attempting to influence the 2026 midterm elections.

“They would not be doing this if they weren’t absolutely afraid that if we have free and fair elections, they’d lose,” Miller said.

State Rep. Saira Draper also criticized the federal action, describing the state’s election system as reliable. She suggested that the raid was an attempt to create intentional uncertainty.

“The system that we have is very, very good,” Draper said. “It has been working for Georgians. They would not want chaos in the elections if they weren’t afraid of losing. That is the bottom line.”

