Georgia-based UPS to end remote, hybrid options for non-operations staff, company confirms

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Starting March 4, Sandy Springs-based company UPS said its non-operations workers will return to a five-day in-office work week.

A UPS spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News that the company sent out an internal communication Wednesday telling employees that they’d be coming back to the campus for work.

However, some previously approved remote positions will remain remote, according to the company.

Describing the change, UPS said it was part of their preparations to start 2024 with a focus on serving customers, driving business strategy and “better aligning the service of our non-operations functions provide to our operations.”

Additionally, the company said they “recognize the ongoing commitment of our operators and other UPSers who have and continue to work in-person in our facilities five days and sometimes more per week as they deliver on our purpose by providing industry-leading service to our customers. We also know that we are a network company not just of logistics capabilities but of personal relationships too. The UPS culture and our success has long been based on our in-person connections with our customers and the partnership forged from personal relationships cultivated day in and day out at work.”

In terms of who these changes will impact, UPS said non-operations employees were those working in positions such as Human Resources, Marketing, Communications and Finance, among others.

