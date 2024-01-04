Amazon truck catches fire, closing several lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several northbound lanes of I-285 are closed as crews put out a burning tractor-trailer.
NewsChopper 2 flew over I-285 just past Memorial Drive in DeKalb County on Thursday afternoon.
The vehicle involved appears to be an Amazon truck.
At least two right lanes are currently closed.
Triple Team Traffic reports that the delays go back to I-20.
There is not an expected time for the truck to be cleared and the interstate to reopen.
