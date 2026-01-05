GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Fulton County.

GBI said officers were called to a report of gunfire at an apartment complex on Buffington Road in Atlanta on Sunday evening.

There, two Union City police made contact with Cameron Willis, 24 of Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Willis lived at the apartment where the gunfire was heard and when officers went to his door, he was armed with a handgun, the GBI said.

When police told Willis to drop the gun, he instead concealed it behind the door.

TRENDING STORIES:

Willis then stepped out from behind the door and officers fired at Willis, hitting him.

GBI said Willis was taken to a hospital for treatment and that the two officers involved in the incident were taken to a different hospital for examination, with both presenting elevated heart rates and shortness of breath.

Neither officer sustained physical injuries during the incident, the GBI said.

State officials said both officers were treated for s tress-related symptoms and an investigation is underway.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group