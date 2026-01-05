A 5-year-old ran away from home. He was later found being illegally restrained in N. Georgia home

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — Four people have been arrested after a child was reported to run away but was later found restrained inside a Lumpkin County home.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office said they were following up on the runaway investigation on Dec. 23, when it took them to a home along Iberian Road.

When they got to the home, they found the 5-year-old boy who was reported missing “being restrained … in a manner not permitted under Georgia law.”

Deputies ended up arresting four people from the home “due to their knowledge of the conditions under which the child was being restrained.”

Pedro Banuelos Herrera, 45, Marisol Pena-Acosta, 41, Pilar Herrera Hernandez, 71, and Juventino Banuelos, 20, were all arrested in this case.

Charges for the four include cruelty to children.

