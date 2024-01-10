Fulton jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Jail inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell has died.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, a detention officer discovered Michael Anthony Holland, 36, unresponsive in his cell during a security round Wednesday morning.

Jail staff tried to revive Holland until advanced medical staff arrived. Holland was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Holland was arrested on May 4, 2023, by the East Point Police Department on one count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

He was being held on a $55,000 bond.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Holland and the Atlanta Police Department will investigate his death.

