Fulton County shelter declares emergency, says there’s no space left for dogs

ATLANTA — Fulton County Animal Services says it is urgently seeking community assistance as it faces an overcapacity crisis with 61 more dogs than it can safely house.

The shelter, at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd. NW, said it has run out of kennels and crates, leaving incoming dogs without a safe place to stay.

“Incoming dogs have nowhere safe to go, and their lives are at immediate risk,” the agency said in a social media post.

Fulton County Animal Services is calling on the community to help alleviate the crisis by adopting or fostering dogs, even on a short-term basis. This would provide temporary homes for the animals and reduce the immediate pressure on the shelter.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen reported in July that the shelter started offering a weekend fostering program.

In addition to adoption and fostering, the shelter is also seeking donations to purchase crates and supplies necessary to safely house the incoming dogs. Community members are encouraged to spread the word to others who might be able to help.

The shelter emphasizes that every action counts in this urgent situation, and community support is crucial to saving the lives of these dogs.

