LifeLine Animal Project opens free adoption week with PetSmart Charities

ATLANTA — Good news animal lovers!

LifeLine Animal Project announced they’d kicked off a free week of adoptions at their shelters in celebration of the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week.

That means from Monday, July 21, to July 27, adoption fees for pets at LifeLine shelters and in foster homes are sponsored.

The organization said no appointments are needed to adopt and they are open at all of their locations seven days a week, with staff ready to help find the best furry friend match for your home.

In addition to the LifeLine shelters, there will be two events at PetSmart locations in the metro area, with one at the PetSmart in Tucker on Lavista Road at 2 p.m. and another one in Roswell at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the W. Crossville Road location.

On the LifeLine website, the organization says the summer surge is here and they need help saving Atlanta’s animals.

