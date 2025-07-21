WSB-TV names 4 & 6 p.m. anchor teams

ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 announced its 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. anchor teams, Karyn Greer joins Wendy Corona on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. and Jorge Estevez joins Linda Stouffer on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

“We’re excited to officially start a new chapter at WSB-TV with these exceptional and experienced journalists,” said Marian Pittman, President of WSB-TV. “Karyn, Wendy, Linda and Jorge are dedicated to reporting valuable news to our community and getting it right every day.”

“Karyn and Jorge have been excellent in these roles for months and we are thrilled to make these newscast assignments official,” said Joe Cowan, News Director of WSB-TV.

Greer is a veteran journalist and has covered the biggest stories in North Georgia for more than 30-years. She has a history of hands-on community involvement and can be seen hosting and engaging in non-profit events all over the state.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful to continue serving the people of North Georgia,” said Greer. “It’s an honor to anchor the 4 p.m. news with Wendy Corona in addition to Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. with Jorge Estevez. “It’s all about making sure people in North Georgia know what’s happening in their neighborhoods every day.”

Estevez, with more than 27-years of experience, joined WSB-TV nearly six years ago, he’s guided Georgians through a global pandemic, covered hurricanes, major political stories, and countless breaking news moments.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of a team of journalists at Channel 2 Action News who work every day to keep our communities safe and informed,” said Estevez. “It’s been an honor to work alongside Karyn Greer at 5 p.m. and now Linda Stouffer at 6 p.m. It’s a welcomed responsibility I take very seriously.”

Channel 2 Action News at 4, 5, and 6:00 p.m. airs weekdays on WSB-TV Channel 2 and streams live on wsbtv.com, the free WSB-TV News App, WSB Now free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Samsung and Vizio.

About Channel 2 WSB-TV

Channel 2 has been serving the people of North Georgia for more than 76 years. The powerhouse #1 ABC affiliate was the first in the southeast to hire an African American Anchor and has been a trailblazer when it comes to covering some of the biggest moments in Georgia and around the world. From the civil rights movement to the Centennial Olympic Park bombing, 9/11 to the major snowstorm that shut down Atlanta and its suburbs, every big story breaks on Channel 2 Action News. Every day, more people turn to our linear, digital and free WSB Now streaming platform for impactful storytelling that impacts communities. The station also airs BOUNCE on its digital sub-channel 2.2, and DABL on 2.3.

