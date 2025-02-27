Fulton County Schools seeks teachers, holding 2 hiring events

Fulton County Schools are hiring teachers.

The school district will hold two hiring events.

One is this Saturday, March 1 at 10 a.m. for Zones 1 - 3 (Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Palmetto, South Fulton, and Union City) at Benjamin Banneker High School in College Park.

The second event will be held on Saturday, March 8 at 10 a.m. for Zones 4 - 7 (Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Roswell, and Sandy Springs) at Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta.

Applicants are asked to apply before attending the event.

Get more details and pre-register at this link.

