Fulton County to hold public hearing for 5% water rate increase to residents

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County government will hold a virtual public hearing Thursday night about a proposed 5% increase to water bills in the county.

According to officials, the increase would be 5% over the next two years, through 2027.

The increased bills, if approved, will be used to fund upgrades to the Camp Creek Water Reclamation Facility in South Fulton and will complete the revised 2025-2027 Capital Improvement Plan, the county said ahead of the public meeting.

The Fulton County Department of Public Works will hold the virtual hearing over sewer and water rates at 5:30 p.m.

To register for the hearing, go online here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group