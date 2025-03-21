Fulton County helps jobseekers with free criminal record checks

Some people have a hard time getting hired because of crimes on their record from long ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A prosecutor held a free event today to help give those people a chance to look at their record.

Some people even got help having charges removed from their records.

Jasmine Hudson heard some good news when she met with the prosecutor. That’s the purpose of this free criminal history record check event at the South Fulton Annex.

“Yes, the one that’s stopping me from a lot of jobs,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group