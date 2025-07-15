Fulton County delivering tons of fresh produce to communities where it can be scarce

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Along Bryant Street in Union City Monday, the food truck had arrived. But the food in this truck had been freshly picked.

“They bring so much to the community, and to the seniors especially,” Marshette Northern said.

Northern was among the dozens of local residents who waited for what’s called the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market.

Out of this truck the county distributes bags of fresh fruits and vegetables to local residents who live in communities where it can be difficult to find affordable, good quality produce.

“We’re combining both education with fresh produce in areas where there might be limited access,” Fulton County Extension Director James Herrin said.

The education component is a class on how to grow a garden and tips on healthy cooking. Union City is one of several stops the truck will make during the Mobile Market’s July schedule.

“We’re so thankful to Fulton County for this partnership to pour into Union City and all the cities in the county about the importance of fresh fruits and vegetables,” Union City Mayor Vince Williams said.

Each resident who completes the class leaves with 10 pounds of fresh produce, free of charge.

That can cost quite a lot of money in a supermarket.

Northern loves the program, and it inspired her to plant her own garden.

“For me, I feel like I’m doing something for the earth and having something to share,” Northern said.

This summer, the county will distribute 10 tons of fresh produce through its Mobile Market program.

