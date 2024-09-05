Fulton County Board of Health warns residents about mosquito-borne illnesses

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Health is warning residents that should take steps to avoid mosquito-borne illnesses.

Health officials said an uptick in mosquito-borne illnesses, like West Nile virus, means residents should take preventive measures as mosquito activity increases.

New data shows “a significant rise in reported cases of West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases in the region,” with six confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday in the state, and others under investigation.

“Mosquito-borne illnesses pose a serious health risk, and we urge residents to be vigilant,” said Dr. Brandon Leftwich, FCBOH Director of Environmental Health. “Implementing basic preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of transmission.”

Here are the board’s recommendations:

Here are the board's recommendations:

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so remove any standing water around your home, including in flowerpots, bird baths, and gutters. Use Insect Repellent: Apply EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus when outdoors.

Apply EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus when outdoors. Wear Protective Clothing: Opt for loose long sleeves and long pants, especially during peak mosquito activity times (dusk and dawn).

Opt for loose long sleeves and long pants, especially during peak mosquito activity times (dusk and dawn). Install Screens: Ensure windows and doors are fitted with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Ensure windows and doors are fitted with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home. Stay Informed: Monitor local health alerts and updates regarding mosquito-borne illnesses.

