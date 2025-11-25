Fulton Co. animal shelter offering free adoptions for ‘Black Furday’

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County is offering free pet adoptions from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7 as part of its ‘Black Furday’ event.

During this period, all dogs and cats from Fulton County Animal Services will be available for adoption at no cost.

The county said this initiative aims to find homes for the many animals in the shelter and those currently in foster care.

The adoption fee waiver includes services such as spay/neuter, microchipping, and all required vaccinations, which are typically valued at $200.

Normally, adoption fees are $85 for dogs and $65 for cats.

Fulton County Animal Services is located at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd. NW, and the shelter’s adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Officials said the ‘Black Furday’ event provides an opportunity for residents to add a new furry member to their family while supporting Fulton County’s efforts to care for and rehome animals in need.

Prospective pet owners can view the available animals online.

