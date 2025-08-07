‘Every second counts:’ Sandy Springs Fire Dept. launches new AED program with Northside partnership

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs has launched the 4 Minute Community Program, becoming one of the first cities in Georgia to implement this life-saving initiative aimed at addressing sudden cardiac arrest with AEDs and trained volunteers.

The City of Dunwoody launched a similar program in February, though their SaveStations are operated through a different partnership.

The program, in partnership with Northside Foundation, Northside Hospital Heart Institute, and Avive Solutions, seeks to transform emergency response by equipping CPR-trained citizen volunteers with Avive Connect AEDs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sandy Springs officials say this innovative approach aims to create a ‘4-minute community’ where help is just minutes away during a sudden cardiac emergency.

The 4 Minute Community Program is designed to strategically place 200 AEDs in the hands of trained individuals throughout Sandy Springs, according to the city’s announcement.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additionally, the city said the effort is part of a broader initiative to increase bystander intervention and provide rapid response when time is of the essence.

The launch of the program is supported by a generous donation of over 100 Avive Connect AEDs from the Northside Hospital Foundation and Northside Hospital Heart Institute.

These advanced, connected defibrillators will be distributed to citizen volunteers who have undergone CPR and AED training, Sandy Springs said.

The Cardiac Arrest Rapid Engagement (CARE) Team is a key component of the program. CARE team members will receive CPR training, be given Avive Connect AEDs, and participate in resuscitation and AED skills training.

City officials said the community team is dedicated to saving more lives from out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

You can learn about joining the CARE team by contacting Patrick Flaherty.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group