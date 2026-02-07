DUI driver smashes into back of Fulton County police car

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County police are reminding people not to drink and drive after one of their officers was involved in a crash.

Police say an officer was working on Interstate 20 eastbound on Thursday night when he was rear-ended by a speeding driver.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say both cars were severely damaged and couldn’t be driven.

Neither the officer nor the other driver was hurt.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say that when the Georgia State Patrol arrived, they determined that the other driver was under the influence.

“If you’re going to drink, don’t drive. Have a designated driver. It’s not worth it,” police wrote in a social media post.

The name of the other driver and their charges have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group