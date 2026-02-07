Fulton County

DUI driver smashes into back of Fulton County police car

DUI driver his Fulton County police car (Fulton County Police Department)
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County police are reminding people not to drink and drive after one of their officers was involved in a crash.

Police say an officer was working on Interstate 20 eastbound on Thursday night when he was rear-ended by a speeding driver.

They say both cars were severely damaged and couldn’t be driven.

Neither the officer nor the other driver was hurt.

Investigators say that when the Georgia State Patrol arrived, they determined that the other driver was under the influence.

“If you’re going to drink, don’t drive. Have a designated driver. It’s not worth it,” police wrote in a social media post.

The name of the other driver and their charges have not been released.

