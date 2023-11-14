Driver caught on camera ‘laying drag’ directly outside of Sandy Springs police station

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is sharing a few words of advice: don’t commit a crime outside of a police station.

The incident was captured on the Sandy Springs Police Department headquarters camera on Oct. 26 just after 1 a.m.

According to police, a black Dodge Charger was seen on video laying drag while doing donuts in the back of the police department.

Officers later stopped the vehicle on a traffic stop and the driver was arrested. Authorities said the driver was found to be driving on a suspended license.

The driver who was not identified was also cited for no seatbelt, stop sign violation, tire tread, and laying drag.

According to Georgia law, laying drag is defined as operating a vehicle “in such a manner as to create a danger to persons or property by intentionally and unnecessarily causing the vehicle to move in a zigzag or circular course or to gyrate or spin around.”

