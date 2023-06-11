Drag show looking to become permanent fixture in metro Atlanta community

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A drag show on the steps of City Hall in East Point brought out a large crowd Saturday evening.

The crowd so large, councilmember Joshua Butler said it could become an annual event for Pride month. “Based on the numbers that’s here today, I think we should make this annual,” said Butler.

People in the audience spoke to WSB Tonight’s Courtney Francisco.

“We grew up in East point, me and my wife. So, we’re here to support the community,” said Allen Stearns. “I’m just in awe at the people out here supporting this community.”

“I like embracing the different and new,” said Markean Johnson.

The city of East Point hosted the performance along with Atlanta Eagle owner and native Richard Ramey.

It comes at a time when politicians in some state complain drag shows groom children. A show in Cumming was cancelled in April.

In East Point, 12 drag queens performed for the crowd. Mr. Charlie Brown has performed for audiences worldwide but called the steps of city hall a “bucket list” venue.

“Bucket list, something you wouldn’t expect for them to go all out on. When they asked, I was thrilled to death to come because, like I said, I was always one of the pioneers of Atlanta.”

The City of East Point’s Public Arts Commission gets grant money earmarked for events to celebrate holidays and special occasions. This one was in honor of Pride month.

“My concern is the drag queen show but also if you notice on the building, they have the flag, the gay pride flag,” said Fred Smith.

Smith came to the drag show from Conyers to protest. East Point Police Department arrested him for disorderly conduct.

Broadway’s Tony Award-winner Jennifer Holliday backed the city’s decision. She was the finale guest performer at the show. She spoke exclusively with WSB.

“There’s been more discrimination and hatred toward this community,” said Holliday. “So, I just want people not to be afraid.”

