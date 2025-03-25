Delta Air Lines lets 100 years of history takeoff with relaunch of flight museum

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — A hundred years’ worth of aviation history has just been reimagined by Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, with the company remodeling its famous flight museum in Hapeville.

On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen got a sneak peek at how the museum is taking off.

“This is the first aircraft that was built for crop dusting,” Marie Force, the Museum Archives Director, told Petersen, showing historic planes at the newly remodeled museum.

Force showed Channel 2 Action News how much Delta Air Lines has flown, both through history and across the skies, showing off the exhibits on-site near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Walk over here and you’ll see some of our World War II exhibits,” Fore said, leading through the museum.

Museum Executive Director Kelley Moore began her career as a flight attendant. Now, she’s heading the museum that shows the history of Delta.

“I just burst into tears, I was so proud!” Moore said about the remodel. “Delta turns 100 this year. We wanted to renovate as part of our centennial celebration.”

The company spent months reimagining a century’s worth of aviation history from the planes to the uniforms, even to the seats on planes.

“If you’re flying Delta Air Service in 1929 between Dallas, Texas and Jackson, Miss., with stops in Shreveport, La., that’s what you’d be sitting in,” Force said, showing Channel 2 Action News the historical version of seats in that year.

Today, 200 million passengers a year sit in more comfortable conditions to travel the globe, but it all started with agriculture in the Mississippi Delta, thus the name we all recognize.

“It’s a very humble beginning as a crop-dusting company, going from that to the global airline we know today. Flying around the world. Pretty amazing when you think about it!” Force said.

The newly renovated Delta Flight Museum opens to the public on April 7.

