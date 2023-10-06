Deadly crash shuts down busy Fulton County road, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A crash has shut down a busy road in Fulton County.

South Fulton police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a crash on Fulton Industrial Blvd northbound at Eagle Vista Pkwy.

According to the investigation, a vehicle was traveling north when it hit the back of a tractor-trailer.

Officers confirmed that at least one person died in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is unclear how long the road will be shut down.

The investigation remains ongoing.

