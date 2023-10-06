Deadly crash shuts down busy Fulton County road, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A crash has shut down a busy road in Fulton County.
South Fulton police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a crash on Fulton Industrial Blvd northbound at Eagle Vista Pkwy.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the investigation, a vehicle was traveling north when it hit the back of a tractor-trailer.
Officers confirmed that at least one person died in the crash.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mom says she’s 100% sure woman found dead in tote bag in East Point is her daughter
- Neighbor takes down ‘offensive’ Halloween decoration. Family puts it right back up
- Drivers beware! This Georgia road is considered one of the most haunted roads in the country
It is unclear how long the road will be shut down.
The investigation remains ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group