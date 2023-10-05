Mom says she’s 100% sure woman found dead in tote bag in East Point is her daughter

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police in East Point may be close to figuring out the identity of a body found in the woods thanks to a woman hundreds of miles away.

That woman, Mary Roby, tells Channel 2 Action News that she is 100% certain that the woman in the sketch is her missing daughter.

Police recently shared a sketch of the woman, whose body was found in a tote bag at a construction site.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones has been following this story and was live Thursday in East Point. That’s where the body was found last Christmas.

After Jones reported on the story earlier last week, he heard from Roby, who said that when she saw the sketch, she almost passed out.

