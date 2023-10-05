Local

Mom says she’s 100% sure woman found dead in tote bag in East Point is her daughter

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Shaneice Faison vs. the sketch of the body found SHANEICE FAISON

By WSBTV.com News Staff

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police in East Point may be close to figuring out the identity of a body found in the woods thanks to a woman hundreds of miles away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That woman, Mary Roby, tells Channel 2 Action News that she is 100% certain that the woman in the sketch is her missing daughter.

Police recently shared a sketch of the woman, whose body was found in a tote bag at a construction site.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones has been following this story and was live Thursday in East Point. That’s where the body was found last Christmas.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

After Jones reported on the story earlier last week, he heard from Roby, who said that when she saw the sketch, she almost passed out.

Why it could be a long time before this heartbroken mother gets answers, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Woman’s body found in tote bag in East Point with just one clue, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read