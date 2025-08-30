Controversial Republican staying on Fulton elections board despite efforts to keep her off

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Despite commissioners’ attempts to remove a controversial Republican nominee, she is still on the Fulton County Board of Elections.

The GOP nominated Julie Adams to fill the seat she already held. But commissioners have labeled her an “election denier” and are seeking to prevent her from serving another term.

A judge recently ruled that the county commission willfully disobeyed an order to seat two new Republican nominees.

“I believe they are both election deniers who are doing everything they can to undermine faith in our elections,” County Commissioner Dana Barrett.

For now, commissioners are allowing Adams to remain on the board.

The judge has ordered commissioners to pay a $10,000 daily contempt fine for refusing to seat Adams and another nominee.

Adams previously sued the board, asserting her right to refuse to certify an election, but the Georgia Supreme Court ruled against her.

The Georgia Court of Appeals is set to hear Fulton County’s arguments regarding re-seating Adams, but the appeal may not occur until next January.

The commission is also appealing the contempt fine, so it is also on hold.

