Construction at site of damaged Sandy Springs bridge underway

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced construction work at the Mt. Vernon Highway bridge over I-285 in Sandy Springs started Wednesday.

The bridge, which was damaged after a 40,000-pound overweight truck struck it, will remain closed through summer 2024, as previously reported by Channel 2 Action News.

The Georgia State Patrol released information about the truck’s size, noting it was both overweight and too tall to pass under the structure, causing the “critical” damage to the bridge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of Wednesday morning, GDOT contractors started the process of repairing or replacing the bridge.

Officials said that, should the weather allow for it, “contractors [would] begin pile-driving activities for the structural support columns.”

Pile-driving activity will continue Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day for roughly three weeks, though GDOT said weekend work may also happen and the schedule is subject to change.

TRENDING STORIES:

As described by transportation officials, pile-driving consists of “piles [being] driven into the ground with a pile-driver, a machine that hammers the pile into the ground.”

GDOT said people living or working near the bridge’s location should expect to hear the rhythmic beating of the pile-drivers as the work continues.

In the meantime, the I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane project will now extend the lane between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive, as well as include reconstructing the Mt. Vernon Highway bridge over I-285, according to GDOT.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

14-year-old student called 911 with a threat to own South Fulton school, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group