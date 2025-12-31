‘Celebratory gunfire is not harmless:’ Fulton County solicitor urges safety on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTA — As Fulton County gets ready to bring in the New Year with fireworks, parties and other celebrations, the Solicitor General is warning people to not fire weapons for fun.

Fulton County Solicitor General Keith E. Gammage said it’s important to celebrate responsibly and avoid celebratory gunfire.

“Celebratory gunfire is not harmless,” Gammage said in a statement. “What goes up must come down — and too often, falling bullets injure or kill innocent people who are simply celebrating or resting in their homes."

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Gammage added that the behavior of firing weapons in celebration is “dangerous, illegal and entirely preventable.”

The solicitor general’s office said celebratory gunfire causes unintended injuries, deaths and property damage across the United States every year, especially in areas with dense populations.

The office said even experienced gun owners can’t control where a bullet they fire into the air will land, cannot control potential misfires and that negligent gun handling can lead to “catastrophic consequences.”

“This New Year’s Eve, celebrate with joy — not gunfire,” Gammage said. “Choose fireworks displays, music, gatherings with loved ones, and safe traditions. Let’s start the new year without preventable tragedy.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group